Last year, Team LeBron beat Team Giannis 157-155 in the thrilling 2020 All-Star Game. This year, Team LeBron will aim to repeat as All-Star Game champs, this time going up against Team Durant.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant participated in the the All-Star Game draft Thursday night, joining the NBA on TNT crew. LeBron kicked things off by selecting last year’s Eastern Conference captain, Giannis Antetokounmpo. KD responded by selecting his own teammate in Kyrie Irving.

KD clearly wanted to remain loyal to his teammate, but it cost him as LeBron went on to draft Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and the top reserve in Damian Lillard. Durant’s team is made up of Irving, current MVP favorite Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Bradley Beal and Jaysom Tatum. Team Durant will also feature major scoring threats in James Harden and Devin Booker off the bench.

Check out both All-Star Game teams below.

We won’t make any predictions here, but the 2021 All-Star Game could end in a blowout. Team LeBron is absolutely stacked.

The Lakers forward will have two three-point snipers in Steph Curry and Luka Doncic nearby at all times. Giannis Antetokounmpo can clean up downlow and Nikola Jokic can help facilitate and be a threat to score at any place on the court. And let’s not forget about Damian Lillard. Team Durant is going to have a tough time matching Team LeBron’s scoring.

NBA fans are anticipating a big win for Team LeBron at the 2021 All-Star Game this Sunday.

Good luck, Team Durant. Team LeBron might be one of the most offensively talented All-Star teams ever assembled.