Everyone’s Joking About LeBron’s Food In The NBA Bubble

On Tuesday night, Denver Nuggets guard Troy Daniels posted a photo of the food being served in the NBA bubble down in Orlando.

At best, it looked like high school cafeteria food. At worst, it painted a terrible picture of what the NBA thinks of its athletes – especially considering their decision to play during a pandemic.

The bubble officially opened this week and the first glimpse into life inside the bubble isn’t great. Here’s just a taste – pardon the pun – of what the players have to eat, at least for the first two days.

Daniels took a picture, showing a garden salad, some fruit and a piece of bread. Oh, and there’s a bag of pita chips as well.

Check it out.

Troy Daniels’ dinner on Night 1 inside the NBA Bubble. pic.twitter.com/cVYfuwSzxQ — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) July 8, 2020

Immediately after the picture came out, fans started cracking jokes about what LeBron James would be eating in the bubble. No one thought the King would be eating that type of bubble food.

They were right.

Not long after, LeBron posted a series of photos on his Instagram page, showing him celebrating Taco Tuesday.

Take a look.

Dawg Lebron and em over having a great time pic.twitter.com/OatCO72kYY — Hollywood!!!! (@ChefWaites) July 8, 2020

Perhaps LeBron hasn’t reached the NBA’s bubble in Orlando just yet. Then again, the NBA can’t be seen providing that kind of food to its most marketable star.

The 2020 restart officially kicks off later this month on July 30. The Lakers are slated to tip off against the Los Angeles Clippers.