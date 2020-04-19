The Spun

Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About LeBron’s New Tweet

LeBron James sits on the bench during a preseason game.SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 12: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on before the match against the Brooklyn Nets during a preseason game as part of 2019 NBA Global Games China at Shenzhen Universiade Center on October 12, 2019 in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

NBC game show The Wall was developed and produced by LeBron James, so it should be no surprise that he’s tweeting about it ahead of the show’s newest episode.

But considering what the new episode is going up against in the Sunday night primetime slot, it’s even less surprising that everyone’s making the same joke. After posting a preview of the episode, fans took to Twitter and immediately joked that he’s planning on skipping ESPN’s groundbreaking 1996 Bulls documentary, The Last Dance.

“Oh my! The BIGGEST win in @nbcthewall HISTORY?? Nellie is unbelievable!!” LeBron wrote. “Can’t wait for everyone to see your story tonight. #SFG”

Going to the comments section on that post now, almost everyone is saying they’ll be watching The Last Dance instead. But there were plenty who defended LeBron as the GOAT instead of Michael Jordan, the central figure of the story.

There’s been some speculation on Twitter that the highlights of Michael Jordan coming to light in this documentary will settle the Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all (and not in LeBron’s favor).

If nothing else, it’s going to reinvigorate the Jordan fanbase and perhaps make them more fervent than ever.

LeBron may want to stay off Twitter tonight.

