Ex-Lakers Guard Makes Opinion On LeBron Extremely Clear

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Malik Monk only spent one season with the Los Angeles Lakers, but LeBron James clearly made an impact on him in that short time.

Monk, who signed a free agent deal with the Sacramento Kings this summer, spoke with TMZ Sports recently about the Lakers' future, among other topics.

During that conversation, Monk had plenty of praise for James, saying he played a major role in him coming to LA last year.

"LeBron had a big part of everything," Monk said. "He had a big part in me coming to L.A."

"It's Bron, bro. He gon' try to help every teammate he comes in contact with. So, I have nothing bad to say about him."

It's understandable why Monk would say this. Despite the Lakers' collective struggles, he enjoyed the best season of his career in 2021-22, appearing in 76 games and making 37 starts while averaging a career-high 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per outing.

That performance helped him a secure a two-year, $19 million contract from the Kings in free agency.