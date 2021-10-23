Look: Fan Ejected For What He Did To Lakers PG Rajon Rondo

It didn’t take very long for the NBA to have its first fan incident this season. On Friday night, a fan sitting courtside was ejected after getting into an altercation with Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo.

Although it’s tough to tell what initiated the argument between Rondo and the fan sitting courtside, it’s not hard to understand why the fan was ejected from the game.

The fan was seen on camera slapping Rondo’s hand away. Again, it’s unclear why Rondo was pointing at the fan in the first place.

NBA fans pointed out that Rondo was making an obscene hand gesture at the fan sitting courtside. Perhaps that’s what set the fan off. Either way, it’s not a great look for either side.

Here’s footage of the altercation between Rondo and the fan:

Rondo making an interesting hand gesture at that fan. pic.twitter.com/PBxbJtQsHK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 23, 2021

Most fans believe Rondo was pointing a finger gun. He wasn’t asked about this exchange after the game, though.

The NBA has not yet commented on this altercation, but we’d imagine the league will at some point. After all, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has been cracking down on courtside incidents involving players and fans.

Hopefully, this is the last time we see something odd like this happen at Staples Center this season.