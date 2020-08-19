Fans Are Not Happy With Refs In Lakers, Trail Blazers Game

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers took the floor for the first game of their playoff series.

Portland came into the game as one of the hottest teams in the league. Star point guard Damian Lillard willed his team into the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Lillard and company got off to a hot start on Tuesday night, jumping out to a 36-25 lead after the first quarter. The Trail Blazers received 15 first-quarter points from Lillard en route to the early lead.

The second quarter, unfortunately, brought out the worst in the officiating. It all started when Lakers big man Dwight Howard came into the game.

Despite playing for just seven minutes, Howard was called for four fouls. That started a run of bad officiating, with the refs calling a series of very questionable fouls.

Fans watching from home have not been happy with the officiating thus far.

Refs are killing the bubble. Deflating. Let the guys play. These are TOUCH fouls. Come on. Refs already screwed the Mavs game, let’s not screw this one — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) August 19, 2020

That’s just some of the reaction from a furious fanbase – from both teams – on social media.

In total, the officials called 32 fouls in the first half. That’s obviously not something fans want to see when they tune into a playoff game.

Of course, there were many legitimate foul calls. Fans just like to complain about the bad calls.

At the end of the first half, the Trail Blazers hold a 57-56 lead.