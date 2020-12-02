Fans Are Speculating About Bronny After LeBron Contract News

LeBron James will stay with the Los Angeles Lakers a little bit longer, as the four-time champion signed a two-year extension with the franchise this Wednesday afternoon. Immediately after the deal was signed, the NBA world started speculating about his future.

This contract extension for James will keep him in Los Angeles through the 2022-23 season. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023, which is when Bronny James will be eligible to declare for the NBA Draft – assuming the league allows high school players to go pro.

It’s not a secret that LeBron would love to team up with Bronny, even if it’s just for one season. The NBA has never had a father-son duo play at the same time, but there’s a legitimate chance this happens.

At this rate, James is showing zero signs of slowing down. All the focus will shift over to Bronny, who is currently listed as the No. 19 overall player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

With the one-and-done rule reportedly set to end in the near future, Bronny could declare for the draft after his senior year at Sierra Canyon. LeBron, who’ll be a free agent that offseason, could then sign with whichever team drafts his son.

LeBron James‘ contract runs through 2023 — when his son, Bronny, graduates high school and could have option to enter the NBA Draft if the league and NBPA change the high school-to-pro rule. https://t.co/6bcMLgYTVV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

The final season of James’ NBA career might be spent with his son by his side. That’d be a storybook ending, even for someone with his incredible legacy.

Do you think we’ll see LeBron and Bronny on the same team?