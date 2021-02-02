Video: Fans Ejected From Lakers-Hawks Game After Confrontation With LeBron

Over the course of his career, LeBron James has made plenty of enemies in the NBA. During his 18th year in the league, the Lakers star seems to be making more court-side foes than friends.

Exactly a week after James used off-handed comments from a Cavaliers’ staff member as fuel for a 46-point outburst, he found himself in another altercation with a fan.

On Monday night, as the Lakers took on the Hawks in Atlanta, play stopped early in the fourth quarter as officials and arena security tried to reel in an unruly group sitting in the front row. A pair of women appeared to get into a spat with LeBron and brought the contest to a screeching halt.

One fan was ejected from the game by Hawks’ security and play resumed after the brief pause.

At this point, it’s unclear what was said between the two, but both James and the ejected fan looked pretty heated. Most of the players on the court were close enough to hear the arguments, so it’s possible that we’ll find out soon enough.

LeBron and the Lakers didn’t spend too much time worrying about the dismissed fan. Down the stretch, the 36-year-old gave Los Angeles a boost to knock off the the relentless Hawks. He ended the game with 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in the the team’s 107-99 victory.

Monday’s verbal altercation with someone sitting in the stands wasn’t the first time that LeBron has had an incident this year. Just last week, he explained how a reaction from Cavs’ basketball chief of staff Jason Hillman set him off.

“I felt like he was just a little bit too excited about seeing me miss,” James said. “He was really excited about me missing that shot. A little bit more extra than I would have liked. But he’s got to root for his team, obviously. And he was, he showcased that. So I knew I had another quarter, and the fourth quarter’s my favorite.”

Anyone sitting in the stands would be wise to not give LeBron any additional fuel this year. Fresh off of a NBA title in last year’s Bubble Playoffs, the four-time champion looks hungry for a repeat this summer.

As long as spectators continue to chirp at him, the Lakers will be the most feared team in the league.