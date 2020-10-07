On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat took the floor for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Lakers jumped out to an early lead in the series, taking the first two games. It looked like LeBron James and company were well on their way to an NBA Finals sweep.

That was until Heat star Jimmy Butler put the team on his back with a 40-point triple-double in Game 3. Miami rode Butler to a 115-104 win – pulling within one game.

Game 4 has been a back-and-forth battle with defense winning the night so far. Neither team has found much breathing room on the offensive end, with the Lakers taking a 49-47 lead into halftime.

However, Los Angeles had a chance to put a few more points on the board right before the end of the first half. With nearly four seconds on the clock, the Lakers inbounded the ball, but did not attempt a shot.

Check it out.

whats LeBron James doing here? 4 seconds isn't enough to get a shot up? pic.twitter.com/Jr3eAHkq6P — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) October 7, 2020

Lakers fans were genuinely curious as to what the team was thinking in the final seconds.

Almost four seconds is plenty of time to throw the ball up the floor and attempt a last-second shot to hopefully extend their lead. In the end, the Lakers seemed content to take a two-point lead into the second half.

Meanwhile, LeBron has struggled so far in Game 4, turning the ball over five times.