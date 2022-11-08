Fans React To LeBron's Pick In Heated U.S. Senate Race

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

LeBron James made it abundantly clear this week that he's supporting Raphael Warnock for Georgia's Senate race.

James endorsed Warnock in a recent video that was released by his campaign team.

"Georgia, what up? LeBron James here. Obviously tomorrow is Election Day and there’s only one choice when voting for Senator, and that’s Raphael Warnock," he said. "So make sure you guys go to Warnock.com to find your polling location. God Bless."

Warnock is up against Republican candidate Herschel Walker. He's fighting for a full term in the Senate.

This video from James sparked a plethora of reactions on social media.

"Michael Jordan would never," one person said.

Another person joked, "LeBron actually voted for Raphael Warnock before everyone in 2010 when he was on the Miami Heat."

"Awesome stuff," a third person tweeted.

It was reported by the Associated Press that more than 2.5 million Georgia voters have cast early ballots.

The race between Warnock and Walker is expected to be very tight.