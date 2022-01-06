Federal Judge Issues Ruling On Kobe Bryant Crash Site Lawsuit

It’s been nearly two years since the late-great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna lost their lives in a helicopter crash that took them and seven others. Unfortunately, it’s also been two years since law enforcement officials allegedly took photos of the scene – much to the disgust of Bryant’s widow, Vanessa.

Vanessa Bryant has been locked in a legal battle with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies. She has sued them for emotional distress, claiming first responders took and shared unauthorized photos of the remains of her husband and daughter at the crash site.

As you might expect, LA County has been trying to get the lawsuit dismissed. But their efforts took a big hit in federal court this week.

On Wednesday, a federal judge ruled that the lawsuit can move forward. U.S. District Judge John F. Walter concluded that “there are genuine issues of material fact for trial” and denied LA County’s motion to dismiss.

It is now on track for a trial by jury sometime in late-February.

LA County loses bid to avoid a trial after deputies leaked photos of Kobe Bryant's and daughter's bodies https://t.co/xidQt877HO — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 6, 2022

Attorneys for Vanessa Bryant allege that members of the LA County Sheriff’s Department shared photos of the bodies and distributed them across no less than two dozen devices.

It’s widely believed that Bryant has a strong case here and could win millions in a trial or a settlement.

We may have to wait until trial for all of the facts to come out. It’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out.