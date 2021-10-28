Federal Judge Has Ruled On Request By Vanessa Bryant

On Tuesday, a federal judge made an official ruling on Vanessa Bryant’s request to force the Los Angeles County sheriff and fire chief to answer questions about the pictures first responders took at the site of the tragic helicopter accident that occurred in January 2020.

According to court documents obtained by the New York Post, Judge Charles F. Eick has granted Bryant’s motion. As a result, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and County Fire Chief Daryl Osby will be compelled to give pre-trial testimony regarding the photos that were taken at the site.

Bryant claims the pictures taken by first responders caused emotional distress. Department spokesperson John Satterfield, meanwhile, claims the decisions Villanueva made “successfully led to no pictures allegedly taken ever seeing the light of day.”

The New York Post is reporting that the length of the Los Angeles County sheriff and fire chief’s deposition would be limited to four hours.

A judge in Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit concerning allegedly leaked photos of the crash that killed Kobe Bryant ordered the LA sheriff to be deposed. https://t.co/KtL4v9jG8v pic.twitter.com/tmDu87urWU — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 27, 2021

As for Bryant, her motive here is very clear. She wants the Los Angeles County sheriff and fire chief to be held accountable for what transpired after the crash.

“I just don’t understand how someone can have no regard for life and compassion and, instead, choose to take that opportunity to photograph lifeless and helpless individuals for their own sick amusement,” Bryant said in her deposition, via NBC News. “I want accountability.”

We’ll provide more updates on this situation when they’re available.