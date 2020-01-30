Former Lakers Guard Expresses Regret Following Kobe’s Death

The tragic death of Kobe Bryant has left the basketball community heartbroken. For former Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker, he’s left with a ton of regret for not reconciling with the five-time champion.

Bryant and Parker played alongside each other from 2005 to 2007. They shared a few great moments on the court together, but there was tension after Parker said playing with Bryant is an “overrated” experience.

Unfortunately for Parker, he’ll never have the chance to apologize to Bryant for his past comments.

“I was hoping for an opportunity to sit down or for our paths to cross, so we can physically and verbally have a dialogue. There were a lot of underhanded shots that were fired from both directions,” Parker said. “It’s unfortunate that I’m not going to be able to have that opportunity now. If I could verbally speak to him, I would verbally apologize to him.”

Parker says he will be at the funeral to show respect to Bryant and his family.

Here’s the full video featuring Parker:

Regardless of anyone’s stance on Parker, the fact that he has to live with this regret is truly heartbreaking.

Losing an icon like Bryant will leave a hole in sports fans’ hearts for years. Hopefully though, the world can unite around this loss.