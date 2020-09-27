Former Lakers Guard Josh Hart Reacts To NBA Finals Berth

Josh Hart was traded from the Lakers to the Pelicans earlier this year as part of the deal that brought Anthony Davis to LA. But after seeing his former team reach the NBA Finals last night, he doesn’t seem too broken up about it. Quite the opposite, actually.

Taking to Twitter after the Lakers’ 117-107 win over the Denver Nuggets, Hart said he was happy for the Lakers and their fans. He’s garnered over 44,000 likes and 4,000 retweets in only 12 hours.

“Happy for the Lakers and the fan base,” Hart wrote. “Their fans deserve it.”

Hart spent his first two seasons with the Lakers after being drafted 30th overall by the Utah Jazz in 2017. He started 45 of 130 games and averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists during his time in LA.

But despite looking like a potential building block for the Lakers, the opportunity to unite LeBron James with Anthony Davis in 2019 was too good to pass up. That meant sending Josh Hart, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram to the Pelicans.

Hart seemed to adapt to his new role and his new team pretty well though. The 2019-20 season saw him notch career-highs in points, rebounds and assists per game. That was despite getting largely the same amount of playing time.

But the Lakers clearly got the better end of the deal. LeBron and AD formed one of the NBA’s best duos, and their results on the court speak for themselves.

Hopefully Hart’s good mood continues, because if the Lakers play in the NBA Finals like they did yesterday, that NBA title is heading back to LA.