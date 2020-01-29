Former Lakers Big Man Pau Gasol Posts Heartfelt Picture Of Kobe Bryant

Pau Gasol shared a special friendship with the late Kobe Bryant. The Bryant-Gasol duo led the Lakers to three NBA Finals appearances and two championships.

Now, Gasol is mourning the passing of his long-time friend. The former Lakers forward posted a heartfelt picture of him and Kobe back from when the two played together.

This is special.

“You’ll always be in my heart… my big brother…” Gasol wrote.

you'll always be in my heart… my big brother… 💛 pic.twitter.com/ytJ2JDKNaB — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 28, 2020

Like many, Gasol is remembering his friendship with Kobe while mourning his death along with the deaths of eight others including Kobe’s daughter, Gianna.

Kobe’s impact was evident on the court. He quickly became a Lakers legend in the early years of his career, winning three championships alongside Shaquille O’Neal.

Following Shaq’s departure to Miami, the Lakers struggled to get back to the NBA Finals. After a rough stretch of championship-less seasons, the Lakers traded for Gasol.

Kobe and Gasol then led the Lakers to back-to-back NBA Finals wins in 2009 and 2010. The Lakers’ 2010 title is the organization’s last since then.

Now, after Kobe’s passing, all that’s on the mind of his closest friends is remembering Kobe’s legacy. As the NBA continues to mourn his passing, his stories and friendships will continue to be remembered.