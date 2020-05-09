On Friday afternoon, TMZ reported that police arrested a former NBA player following an alleged shooting mishap.

According to the report, police arrested former Los Angeles Lakers guard Shannon Brown. Police arrested Brown for aggravated assault after he allegedly fired “five or six” gunshots at two people.

A couple looking for homes in Tyrone, Georgia noticed a “for sale” sign in Brown’s front yard. They reportedly opened the gate and walked up to Brown’s front door when they were allegedly told to come inside.

Once inside, Brown allegedly confronted the two before letting them leave. However, the police report claims Brown shot at the couple as they left the premises.



Officers say the individuals entered through an open gate … and say the two people claim when they got to the door, they were told to come in. The police spokesperson says once the individuals were inside … they say Brown confronted them, before ultimately agreeing to let them go. But, the two say as they were leaving … Brown fired 5 to 6 shots at them.

Brown was reportedly released on bond earlier in May.

The former Lakers guard hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2014-15 season. He was selected in the first round of the 2006 NBA draft after a standout career at Michigan State.

Brown eventually landed with the Lakers, where he helped to team to two NBA titles.