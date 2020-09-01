Former NBA Player Has Blunt Message For LeBron James

An ex-NBA player had some brutally honest comments on Draymond Green and LeBron James’ opinions on the postseason boycott and eventual restart.

Royce White, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, ripped Green for his opinion. The Golden State Warriors star said he believed the NBA’s players needed to continue with the postseason to have their voices heard. White strongly disagrees with that.

“He’s mistaken, he’s off the path with that,” White said during a TMZ Sports roundtable, per NBC Sports. “This is not about awareness campaigns anymore. Report to the front lines. If you can’t report to the front lines, then send aid.”

White also had some strong words for LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star reportedly walked out of the player meeting last Wednesday night, but ultimately decided to play. James and the NBA Players Association convinced the league’s owners to take several steps with various social justice issues.

“Go to Akron Ohio. March with the people. Stay there until something really changes, and If they choose to be all the way violent, let your body be laying in the street when it’s over,” White said to LeBron.

Those are pretty harsh words from the former NBA player, who lasted just one year in the league.

LeBron has done as much for his hometown community as any athlete in history. He’s helped build a public school for at-risk kids, developed a transitional apartment building for families in need and donated millions to college funds.

You can criticize LeBron if you want, but telling him how to serve his community is pretty misguided at this point.