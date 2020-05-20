Former Star WR Reacts To Idea Of LeBron Playing In The NFL

Earlier this week, one of LeBron James’ oldest friends and business partners, Maverick Carter, revealed an NFL team once offered LeBron a contract.

According to Carter, LeBron received an offer from the Dallas Cowboys. The alleged offer came during the NBA’s lockout during the 2011 season.

LeBron even started working out like he was leaving the game of basketball – at least for a little while. He admitted he started lifting differently to prepare his body for the NFL.

After the new came out, NFL players past and present decided to weigh in. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans suggested he thinks LeBron is the greatest athlete ever, so he’d be great on the gridiron.

However, one former wide receiver doesn’t think the NFL is the right place for LeBron. Longtime Carolina Panthers wideout Steve Smith doesn’t see it.

Here’s what Smith had to say, via 247Sports:

“Listen, I’m not trying to knock basketball players but I’ve seen them go to the hole and get fouled. They kinda flop. There’s no flopping going across the middle when your quarterback leaves you out to dry, like a Mitch Trubisky type of quarterback.”

LeBron is a freak athlete, who played football in high school. If he set his mind on becoming the next great wide receiver, he probably could have done it.

We’ll never truly know what he could have done in the league, though.