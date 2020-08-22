Frank Vogel Announces Rajon Rondo’s Game 3 Status

The Lakers have been awaiting the return of point guard Rajon Rondo for a few weeks now. It looks like the veteran guard could return to the court as soon as Saturday night.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel announced on Saturday evening Rondo will be active for the Trail Blazers game tonight. Los Angeles will have its point guard available for a pivotal Game 3.

It’s still unclear what Rondo’s minutes will look like, though. Vogel is in no need to rush Rondo back into action – especially after the Lakers’ Game 2 victory on Thursday. The Lakers blasted the Trail Blazers in a 111-88 Game 2 win.

With the offense starting to click, it’ll be interesting to see how Vogel inserts Rondo into the lineup. We’ll find out in just a few hours when the Lakers take on the Trail Blazers at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Rajon Rondo – referred to as “Playoff Rondo” in the postseason – has been a critical player for the Lakers offense this season. He adds another ball-handler to the back-court, sharing responsibilities with LeBron James.

Alleviating LeBron’s workload allows him to be more aggressive in the scoring department. Rondo also adds invaluable experience and intensity to the Lakers’ lineup – two areas the Lakers have lacked in the Orlando bubble.

With Rondo available to go tonight, the Lakers offense should see an uptick in production.