Frank Vogel Announces Injury Update For Anthony Davis Before Game 5

Earlier: Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel just provided a final injury update for Anthony Davis before tonight’s Game 5 in Phoenix.

Davis is officially a “game-time decision” after straining his groin in Sunday’s Game 4 loss to the Suns. It still seems doubtful that the All-Star big man will play tonight, but Vogel said Davis will apparently try to loosen up pregame.

Davis left Sunday’s game after falling to the floor just before halftime. He had scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in 19 minutes before getting hurt.

In Games 2 and 3, Davis dropped 34 points both nights, posting a pair of double-doubles and flirting with a triple-double in Game 2 when he also dished out seven assists.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis remains a game-time decision and "will try to loosen up the groin." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 2, 2021

It goes without saying that the Lakers are at a major disadvantage if Davis can’t play. More pressure will be on LeBron James to carry the load if that’s the case.

On a positive note, LA will have wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope available tonight. Caldwell-Pope missed Game 4 with a balky knee.

The Lakers and Suns are tied at two games apiece heading into this pivotal Game 5. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on TNT.

Update: As expected, Davis is officially out.

Sources: Lakers‘ Anthony Davis (strained groin) is officially out for Game 5 vs. Suns. Markieff Morris will start in place of Davis. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 2, 2021

Game 5 will be starting shortly.