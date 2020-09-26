As Anthony Davis goes, the Los Angeles Lakers go. But the Lakers’ big man is dealing with a bit of soreness in his ankle after Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Davis landed awkwardly after attempting a jump shot in Game 4 Thursday night. He immediately went down to the ground in pain, but proceeded to stay in the game. For the remainder of the contest, Davis clearly wasn’t himself. Luckily for the Lakers, they were still able to pull off the win to take a 3-1 series lead.

There was some concern the ankle injury would prevent Davis from playing in Game 5. Ankle injuries are always an issue for forwards.

But head coach Frank Vogel told reporters Saturday night ahead of Game 5 that Davis will play tonight. The Lakers will be at full strength as they look to advance to the NBA Finals.

Anthony Davis is reportedly just dealing with “minor soreness” in his ankle, so he should have no problem making another big impact in tonight’s game.

The Lakers must be sharp tonight against a Nuggets team deemed the “comeback kids.” Denver won both its first two playoff series after falling behind 3-1 to both the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers are going to do all they can to close out the Nuggets tonight, but not if Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic have anything to say about it.

The Lakes and Nuggets will play Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals tonight at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.