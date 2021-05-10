Frank Vogel Shares Encouraging News On LeBron James

It appears likely that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will return to game action for his team in the coming days.

James has missed the last four games with an ankle injury that already sidelined him for 20 games from March 21 to April 28.

Earlier today, a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania stated that the 36-year-old would probably play either tomorrow night against the New York Knicks or Wednesday against the Houston Rockets.

Well, this afternoon, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel confirmed that LeBron was a full participant in practice on Monday. Vogel didn’t say what means for his status tomorrow night, but it’s clearly a good sign.

Frank Vogel says LeBron James was a full participant in Lakers practice today. He would not reveal what that means for LeBron’s availability tomorrow for the Knicks game. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 10, 2021

Currently, the Lakers are in seventh place in the Western Conference, one game behind the sixth-place Portland Trail Blazers with four games to play. If Los Angeles can’t overtake the Blazers and earn a top six seed, they will wind up in the play-in tournament.

Therefore, it’s critical that LeBron returns at some point this week. The Lakers play the Knicks and Houston in a back-to-back tomorrow and Wednesday before facing the Pacers and Pelicans back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday.

There’s a chance LA will have to run the table to avoid the play-in.