Frank Vogel Provides Concerning Injury Update On Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers star forward Anthony Davis after his game-winning shot.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after shooting a three point basket to win the game over Denver Nuggets in Game Two of the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 20, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ ceiling this season will largely be determined by how Anthony Davis is able to return from a lingering calf issue.

Davis has not played since February 14 as he continues to rehab from a right calf strain. Based off Lakers head coach Frank Vogel’s comments tonight, we might be seeing the All-Star big man for a while.

Vogel told reporters before Thursday’s game that Davis is “still a ways away” from returning, according to Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register.

In addition to missing Davis, the Lakers are also without LeBron James, who suffered a high ankle sprain on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks. The 36-year-old superstar is expected to be out a while as well.

For the Lakers, the key is getting healthy for the postseason. If that happens, they can defend their title, no matter what seed they end up with.

Still, without their two studs, it could make for some rough sledding between now and then.


