Frank Vogel Provides Concerning Injury Update On Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ ceiling this season will largely be determined by how Anthony Davis is able to return from a lingering calf issue.

Davis has not played since February 14 as he continues to rehab from a right calf strain. Based off Lakers head coach Frank Vogel’s comments tonight, we might be seeing the All-Star big man for a while.

Vogel told reporters before Thursday’s game that Davis is “still a ways away” from returning, according to Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register.

In addition to missing Davis, the Lakers are also without LeBron James, who suffered a high ankle sprain on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks. The 36-year-old superstar is expected to be out a while as well.

For the Lakers, the key is getting healthy for the postseason. If that happens, they can defend their title, no matter what seed they end up with.

Still, without their two studs, it could make for some rough sledding between now and then.