Frank Vogel Reacts To The Swirling LeBron James Rumors

Over All-Star Weekend LeBron James lit the NBA world on fire with comments about his future. He even left the door open to a potential return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In short, LeBron certainly doesn’t sound committed to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel side stepped a question about LeBron’s comments over All-Star Weekend on Thursday afternoon.

“I learned to let the noise be noise. … I enjoyed the break with my family. That’s just noise,” he said.

Recent reported tension between LeBron James and the Lakers has reportedly stemmed from Rob Pelinka’s inaction ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline. LeBron has plenty of power within the building and was a main voice in the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook acquisition last offseason.

However, LeBron then wanted to deal Westbrook for John Wall just a few weeks ago. Pelinka refused and a trade never materialized. James’ power within the Lakers’ organization has become an issue.

“But for as important as Bryant was to the Lakers, sources inside the organization have long said that not even the legendary Black Mamba wielded as much power within the organization as James now has,” wrote Bill Oram of The Athletic.

“Bryant was never able to strong-arm the Lakers to make a move like the one James helped orchestrate for [Russell] Westbrook, which has proven to be an outright disaster.”

Frank Vogel is determined to ignore all noise and speculation. But those LeBron-related distractions could plague the Lakers down the stretch of the regular season.