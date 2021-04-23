Frank Vogel Reveals Plan For Anthony Davis Tonight

For the first time since Feb. 14, Anthony Davis will take the court with his Lakers‘ teammates when they face Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night.

It’s been 30 games since the Lakers had Davis in the lineup. They’ve gone 14-16 without him, a portion of that mediocre stretch coming also without the services of LeBron James, who suffered a high-ankle sprain on Mar. 20.

Davis has been rehabbing ever since, slowly ramping up his basketball activity. After a lengthy nine-week absence, the All-Star forward will get the start on Thursday, but will be on a minutes restriction.

Head coach Frank Vogel told reporters ahead of Thursday night’s game that Davis will only play in the first half. The Lakers are limiting him to just 15 minutes, as well.

The Lakers’ biggest challenge of the night will be finding the right rotations all while getting Anthony Davis his minutes. Vogel will be happy to accept such a challenge if it means Davis is back to 100 percent, which all reports indicate he is.

The next question for the Lakers is when will LeBron James return to action? He’s been out since Mar. 20 when superstar went down with a high-ankle sprain. It could take a few more weeks before the Lakers get him back.

Los Angeles has fallen all the way to fifth in the current Western Conference standings after previously flirting with the top seed earlier this season. If the Lakers can stay put in the four-to-five seed range, they’d be in a good spot heading into the postseason.

Tune into TNT at 9:30 p.m. ET to catch Davis and the Lakers take on the Dallas Mavericks.