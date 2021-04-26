Lakers fans were hoping to get good news from Frank Vogel regarding LeBron James‘ injury status on Monday. Unfortunately, there’s no major new information to pass along.

Vogel told reporters ahead of Monday’s Lakers-Magic game that James remains “out indefinitely.” It’s still unclear if there’s a concrete target date for the NBA superstar to return to action.

LeBron James remains out indefinitely, says Frank Vogel. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 26, 2021

James has been out since March 20 when he suffered a high ankle sprain. For the better portion of the past month, Los Angeles has been without both No. 23 and Anthony Davis.

Fortunately for the Lakers, Davis is back and won’t be on a minutes restriction Monday night. The dominant big man was on a 15- and then 25-minutes restriction these past two games.

Good news: No true minutes restriction for AD tonight. Vogel says they’ll still be responsible though. — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) April 26, 2021

The Lakers will continue to be cautious when it comes to both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Obviously, placement in the Western Conference standings in important. But James’ and Davis’ healthy is a far greater concern.

The hope is that James can return to full action by sometime next week. But it’s still unclear if that’s a realistic timeline or simply an optimistic target date.

The Lakers, meanwhile, have an opportunity to end a three-game skid when they take on the Orlando Magic Monday night.

Orlando is an abysmal 18-42 this season, so tonight should be a good opportunity for Los Angeles to end their current losing streak. It also presents an opportunity for Davis to get back into rhythm after a two-month layoff because of injury.