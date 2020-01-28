Gordon Hayward Clarifies Viral Kobe Bryant Free Throw Story

The world lost a legend far too soon in Kobe Bryant, who passed away on Sunday along with eight other victims in a helicopter crash. Fans shared their favorite stories involving the fallen NBA legend during this sad time, which included a unsung moment from his final game.

Bryant put on a show in his final NBA game with the Los Angeles Lakers, dropping 60 points in front of a star-studded crowd at the Staples Center.

Toward the final seconds of the game, Bryant had 59 points with a chance to reach 60 at the free-throw line. Even though he made the shot to reach 60 points, Utah forward Gordon Hayward committed an obvious free-throw lane violation.

Mike Tirico said that Hayward committed the free-throw lane violation on purpose to give Bryant another shot at 60 points in the event that he missed his first attempt.

Well, it turns out that isn’t true.

On Monday night, Hayward went on social media to share his thoughts on what happened to Bryant this past weekend. He also cleared the air on that story from the Black Mamba’s final game.

“It has also come to my attention that there is a story going around tonight about an intentional lane violation that I took to ensure Kobe would get his 60th point in his final game and many are applauding me for the gesture,” Hayward wrote on Twitter. “The fact of the matter is that is not true.”

Hayward said that he would never commit a lane violation on purpose because he believes Bryant would have lost respect for him if he gave him anything free.

This might diminish what could have been a cool story, but it just goes to show how much respect Bryant had from his peers.

Bryant’s legacy on the hardwood will last for generations.