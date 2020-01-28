Graphic Of Every NBA Shot Kobe Bryant Made Is Incredible

There are just so many countless moments from Kobe Bryant’s career that it’s hard to pinpoint which one perfectly captures his time in the NBA. And yet, the latest graphic that has emerged on social media that puts his greatness into perspective.

Bryant made 13,733 shots over the course of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Some where jaw-dropping dunks, the others were incredible game-winning shots.

He ranks fourth all-time on the NBA’s scoring list with 33,643 points. LeBron James passed him on the list the night before Bryant tragically passed away.

Although the entire sports world is going through a tough time dealing with the loss of a legend, there are several graphics, photos and video tributes that have helped people remember all the great times from Bryant’s career.

Here’s the graphic of every made field goal from Bryant’s career:

https://twitter.com/kirkgoldsberry/status/1222190682908983296?s=20

It’s still surreal to see that Bryant made that many shots during his NBA career.

Bryant accomplished it all in the NBA, winning the league MVP award, five NBA Finals and making 18 appearances in the All-Star Game.

His skillset on offense may have been the most complete the game has seen. Not only could the Black Mamba post up defenders near the paint, he had the ability to knock down jumpers from nearly anywhere on the court.

The loss of Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other victims is still hard to process. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to those affected by this tragedy.