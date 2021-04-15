Hall Of Fame Announces Who Will Be Presenting Kobe Bryant

On May 15, the late Kobe Bryant will officially be inducted in the Naismith Hall of Fame. He’ll be presented by none other than the legendary Michael Jordan.

Bryant called Jordan a “big brother” from the moment he entered the league back in 1997 through the end of his playing days. The two privately shared a brotherly relationship until the moment Bryant passed away over a year ago.

Jordan, of course, gave a moving and heartfelt speech at Bryant’s memorial service at Staples Center last January. The NBA legend was even moved to tears by Bryant’s tragic passing.

Jordan will once again have an opportunity to speak on Bryant’s behalf when he presents No. 8/24 at the 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Mark your calendars, basketball fans. The ceremony will take place on May 15.

Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant in the 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame @Hoophall induction ceremony on May 15. Full list of inductees and presenters: pic.twitter.com/iD5r6EIxHF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2021

Michael Jordan revealed just how much Kobe Bryant meant to him during Bryant’s memorial service last year.

“Maybe it surprised people that Kobe and I were very close friends,” Jordan said, via ESPN.com. “But we were very close friends. … Everyone always wanted to talk about the comparisons between he and I. I just wanted to talk about Kobe.”

Jordan grew fond of Bryant thanks to the young Lakers guard’s work ethic and passion for the game. Their friendship stemmed from their love of the game.

We’re sure Jordan will have more to reveal about his relationship with Bryant next month. He’ll present Kobe at the 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame induction ceremony on May 15.