Here’s The Kobe Bryant Tribute Video TNT Played Tonight

The world continues to mourn the passing of basketball and global icon, Kobe Bryant. The TNT pre-game crew– Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, Dwayne Wade, Jerry West, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Reggie Miller – paid tribute to Kobe on Tuesday night.

Tuesday night’s TNT tribute show started out with an incredible, heartbreaking Kobe video.

The video starts out describing Kobe’s love for basketball and how it began. It is accompanied by tremendous images of the Lakers legend’s life – including his greatest basketball moments, his family and pictures of when he was young.

If there’s anything you watch tonight, this should be it. This is so well done.

There will never be another Kobe. pic.twitter.com/3vyRrYpP4L — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 29, 2020

It’s still so difficult to contemplate the fact that Kobe is actually gone. But TNT’s crew helped us all remember the great moments of his life.

There’s no timetable as to when we’ll all move on – as there shouldn’t be. The world lost one of the greatest athletes of all-time too soon.

Kobe always had a profound impact on the court during his playing days. But his off-the-court contributions impacted so many lives following his retirement from the NBA.

Kobe’s passing is bringing to light the true, incredibly powerful impact he had during his 41-year life. TNT did a tremendous job capturing that impact tonight.