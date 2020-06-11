Hong Kong Activist’s Tweet About LeBron James Is Going Viral

LeBron James has been praised in the United States for his work off of the court, but his recent actions aren’t sitting well with one Hong Kong activist.

The Los Angeles Lakers star and several other notable athletes have formed More Than A Vote, a new voting rights organization to support African-Americans.

“Yes, we want you to go out and vote, but we’re also going to give you the tutorial,” James said to the New York Times. “We’re going to give you the background of how to vote and what they’re trying to do, the other side, to stop you from voting.”

James, a three-time NBA champion, is being praised in the United States for his actions. But he’s being called out by Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong.

Wong called James a hypocrite on Twitter.

“Defending democracy is vital, but (LeBron) only talks loud in the US. On China, not only is he silent, he actively shuts others up. He called (Rockets GM Daryl Morey) ‘misinformed’ and ‘not really educated’ for supporting #HongKong. All he cares about is money, not human rights. Hypocritical,” he wrote.

Defending democracy is vital, but @KingJames only talks loud in the US. On China, not only is he silent, he actively shuts others up. He called @dmorey "misinformed" and "not really educated" for supporting #HongKong. All he cares about is money, not human rights. Hypocritical. https://t.co/vxVMWIjsjY — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) June 11, 2020

LeBron does pride himself on being more than an athlete – and he’s certainly been that in the United States – but his response to the Daryl Morey-China scandal was disappointing to many.

Morey tweeted his support for Hong Kong ahead of the NBA’s trip to China last fall. China, a major NBA partner, was not happy with the Rockets’ GM. LeBron made it seem like Morey was talking out of turn in his response to the controversy.

Clearly, Wong isn’t going to let people forget that anytime soon.