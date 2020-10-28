How LeBron Reportedly Feels About Rumored NBA Start Date

With the offseason officially underway for the NBA, the first order of business for Adam Silver is to figure out when the 2020-21 season will begin. The latest reports suggest that December 22 would be the start date, but that isn’t sitting well with the players.

Earlier this week, Lakers guard Danny Green made headlines for talking about a December start date on The Ringer NBA Show podcast.

“If we start in December, I think most guys [are like], ‘I’m not going to be there,’” Green said. “If I had to guess, because we have a lot of vets on our team, it’s not like we have a lot of young guys or rookies … to have that quick of a restart, I wouldn’t expect to see [LeBron] there.”

Green isn’t the only person that believes LeBron James is against starting the 2020-21 season in December. During an appearance on NBA TV, Shams Charania of The Athletic said the four-time NBA champion believes kicking off the season on December 22 would be too quick of a turnaround for the league.

“There are several star players around the league, including LeBron James, that are not for a start that quick on Dec. 22 and believe that it is too soon, I’m told. And so when you have factors like that, it makes those scenarios hurdles as far as right now,” Charania said.

The NBA Finals finished on October 11, which means the Heat and Lakers would have a little over two months to prepare for next season.

According to Yahoo insider Chris Haynes, there are some NBA players pushing for the season to begin on January 18.

Until the NBA makes an official announcement regarding the 2020-21 season, we’ll all just have to wait and see what happens.