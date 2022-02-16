Iggy Azalea Is Reportedly Dating A Lakers Player

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is apparently hoping that the second time is the charm with her and a Los Angeles Lakers player.

Azalea, who was engaged to former Laker Nick Young from June 2015-June 2016, is reportedly dating current Los Angeles guard Malik Monk. The pair had Valentine’s Day dinner together on Monday, according to the Daily Mail.

“The 31-year-old rapper hid her incredible figure in an all-black ensemble as she enjoyed a Valentine’s Day double date with Anthony Davis and his wife Marlen at the trendy Santa Monica Italian restaurant,” the Mail writes.

Azalea, who released the third studio album of her career in 2021, was also linked to NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in 2018.

It looks like the 24-year-old Monk, who is in his first season with the Lakers, has had his eye on Azalea for a while.

Malik Monk shot his shot in 2018 and it went in 4 years later 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q9Wmn2BjAj — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 16, 2022

Congratulations to the happy couple.