Isaiah Thomas Shares Heartbreaking Message On Father’s Day

On the first Father’s Day following Kobe Bryant’s passing, it isn’t just the Black Mamba’s family that feels the effect of his absence.

This afternoon, free agent NBA guard Isaiah Thomas shared an incredibly touching, yet gut-wrenching tweet. It was related to the relationship he had with Kobe and the Father’s Day tradition the two shared.

Thomas explained that every year, the two would correspond on Father’s Day. Kobe had four daughters, while IT has two sons and a daughter.

“I would always text Kobe on Father’s Day and he would respond right back,” Thomas wrote.

I would always text Kobe on Father’s Day and he would respond right back 😢 #RIP — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 21, 2020

We bet that Thomas isn’t the only current or former NBA player thinking about Kobe today. He was incredibly proud of his children and active in all of their lives.

This morning, Kobe’s widow Vanessa posted a beautiful tribute to him on Instagram.

“Happy Father’s Day to the BEST daddy in the world,” she wrote. “We miss you so much. We love you forever and always. Love, Nani, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB. @KobeBryant #BestoftheBest #GirlDad.”

Vanessa Bryant shared a message to Kobe Bryant for #FathersDay 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/yQoKx6HjBp — ESPN (@espn) June 21, 2020

Kobe, along with daughter Gianna and seven other people, was killed in a tragic helicopter accident in Calabasas, California back on January 26. He was 41.

Nearly five months to the day later, it is still tough to comprehend that he’s no longer with us.