Isaiah Thomas Thinks He Could Really Help 1 NBA Team Right Now

Isaiah Thomas‘ best days are evidently behind him, but the former All-Star point guard still believes he can be of service to at least one playoff contender in the Western Conference.

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, Thomas posted the following message on his Twitter account: “Man I could help them Lakers boys during this time!”

The Lakers are in a brutal slump right now, as they recently dropped to the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. If they don’t move up at least one more spot, they’ll have to participate in the play-in tournament.

One of the main issues for Los Angeles this season has been its team’s overall health. Anthony Davis and LeBron James have missed significant time due to injuries.

Despite his recent tweet, there’s no indication that Los Angeles wants to sign Thomas at this time. He last played for the New Orleans Pelicans on a 10-day contract, averaging 7.7 points and 1.7 assists in a three-game span.

Man I could help them Lakers boys during this time!!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) May 8, 2021

What’s really interesting about Thomas’ tweet is that former Lakers guard Quinn Cook responded “Man I feel you! You ain’t the only one big bro!”

Cook was on the Lakers earlier this season before eventually getting cut. He was only averaging 2.1 points per game for Los Angeles this year.

Whether or not the Lakers pursue someone on the open market is unclear right now. What’s not unclear, however, is that Frank Vogel’s squad desperately needs help if they’re going to successfully defend their title.