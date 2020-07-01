Just in case the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t have an interesting cast of players around LeBron James already, the front office signed J.R. Smith to a deal on Wednesday afternoon. He’ll join the team in Orlando, where the NBA will resume the 2019-20 season.

Smith hasn’t played a game since November of 2018. It’s fair to wonder if he’ll even be serviceable for Los Angeles, especially after missing that much time.

Whenever the veteran swingman finally checks in for the Lakers, he’ll be wearing a different jersey number. Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes revealed that Smith will wear No. 21 this season.

Even though Smith has worn a handful of numbers over the course of his NBA career, fans are accustomed to seeing him wear No. 5 on the hardwood. However, we’ve seen him wear No. 1 with the Denver Nuggets and No. 8 with the New York Knicks.

J.R. Smith will wear No. 21 for the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent @RichPaul4 of @KlutchSports tells Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2020

The jersey number on Smith’s back won’t affect his production at all, but it might take fans a little while to get used to it.

Basketball fans would love to see Smith receive playing time once the NBA season resumes later this month. Unfortunately that isn’t going to be the case due to the team’s depth at shooting guard.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Danny Green are both above Smith on the depth chart. They’ve also had more time to learn Frank Vogel’s scheme, which is extremely important when the postseason arrives.

How do you think Smith will perform with the Lakers?