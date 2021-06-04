Jae Crowder Trolls LeBron With Latest Instagram Post

Jae Crowder has made it a point to troll LeBron James as much as possible since the Suns‘ series win over the Lakers Thursday night.

James humiliated Crowder early on in the series, especially in Game 3. No. 23 couldn’t help but laugh when Crowder played him tough in the post, and even James’ Lakers teammates were jawing at the Suns forward.

Well, it was Crowder who got the last laugh on Friday. He was excellent in Game 6, scoring 18 points (all of which came on threes) and grabbing eight boards. He also didn’t let James toy with him. In fact, Crowder’s defense on James is a big reason why the Suns were able to hold off the Lakers’ attempt at a late-game comeback.

Crowder knew late in Game 6 he finally got the last laugh on James. First, he mocked the NBA superstar by salsa dancing, which led to his ejection after he was called for a second technical foul. James salsa danced in a Mountain Dew commercial earlier this year.

Jae Crowder taunts LeBron by Salsa dancing 😳 pic.twitter.com/FGAIxKHwq1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 4, 2021

Crowder didn’t stop there, though. He then took his trolling to Instagram Friday morning. The Suns forward posted a picture of himself in the midst of his salsa dance Thursday night and went on to post a caption which just so happened to be the same saying James tweeted back in May.

Take a look.

Jae Crowder’s latest IG post “Ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun.” pic.twitter.com/YrhFf6u7Vz — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 4, 2021

We’re here for all the pettiness. And we don’t blame for Jae Crowder going off.

LeBron James toyed with Crowder early on in the series. The Suns forward didn’t back down to the challenge, though. He became critical to Phoenix’s success in Games 4, 5 and 6.

There’s no doubt James is going to remember all of Crowder’s taunting, though. We expect No. 23 to come back with a vengeance next season.