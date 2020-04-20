Jalen Rose Names 4 Players Above LeBron James On All-Time List

The Last Dance has given the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate new life, and Jalen Rose is firmly in the camp of the Chicago Bulls legend.

On Monday’s episode of Get Up!, the ESPN basketball analyst was asked if LeBron was better than Jordan. But the former Michigan star – who played against both of them – dismissed the question.

Rose declared that LeBron has yet to pass three other NBA legends before approaching Jordan. He listed off Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell and Magic Johnson as three other players who are still better than him.

Rose’s statement was swiftly challenged by fellow analysts. But Rose elaborated by saying that the combination of everything – leadership, skills, records and achievements – justified his position.

Jalen Rose says LeBron needs to pass players like Kareem,Russell and Magic before entering the GOAT convo (🎥 @GetUpESPN ) pic.twitter.com/j9BO2fiGT0 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 20, 2020

Episodes 1 and 2 of the groundbreaking new series have certainly given an entirely new generation a firsthand look at how great Michael Jordan was in his prime.

Unfortunately, LeBron and Jordan never got a chance to square off on the court. Jordan retired months before LeBron arrived in Cleveland.

And in fairness, even if they had played in LeBron’s first or second season, it wouldn’t have been against the same Jordan who ruled sports for the previous decade-plus.

Let the debate continue.