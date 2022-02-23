Jalen Rose Reveals Where He Thinks LeBron James Should Play

As LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers struggle to stay in playoff contention, it seems more and more like this won’t be the year he wins a fifth title. But Jalen Rose has a suggestion for where he can play next.

On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, the former NBA player asserted that LeBron’s best chance to win a title won’t be in Los Angeles. He believes that LeBron would be better off returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers – at a league minimum.

“If LeBron really wants to go win a championship, you know what he needs to do? Go to Cleveland and play for the minimum,” Rose said.

The Cavaliers are currently fourth in the East at 35-23. They’ve done so thanks to superb seasons from Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland – the latter two of which are coming off their first All-Star appearances.

.@JalenRose believes LeBron's best chance to win another championship won't be in LA 👀 "If LeBron really wants to go win a championship, you know what he needs to do? Go to Cleveland and play for the minimum." pic.twitter.com/7cxN6QSTw8 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 23, 2022

LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers after the 2017-18 season following back-to-back losses in the NBA Finals. He led Cleveland to their first world title in decades in 2016, topping the Golden State Warriors after overcoming a 3-1 deficit.

LeBron probably has a better chance of making it through the rigors of a full season and the playoffs with younger players than who he has now. But if there’s one thing we know about LeBron, it’s that he prefers having his friends for teammates.

We also know that LeBron has made it extremely clear that he wants to keep playing until he can be teammates with his son, Bronny James.

Will LeBron James return to Cleveland one more time, or will he go somewhere else entirely?