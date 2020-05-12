Jared Dudley Sends Clear Message About The NBA Season

The 2019-20 NBA season remains in limbo, as the league continues to weigh its options and determine whether or not it’ll return this summer. While the easier route might be to cancel the rest of the season, Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley proved that it’s not that simple.

Dudley, who has been in the NBA since 2007, sent a message to the rest of the league this afternoon on social media. He made his case for why the league could be in major trouble if this season doesn’t resume.

“Safety obviously 1st! No where will be as safe as the NBA compound site they determine but, I don’t think players know the effects of NOT playing does too next year,” Dudley wrote on Twitter. “This is bigger then my team isn’t in the playoffs so who cares! No playoffs, no tv money, NEW CBA next year!”

We’ve seen the NBA’s salary cap increase dramatically over the years, but that could all change if the league doesn’t have a postseason this summer. Let’s also not forget that if a season does resume there will not be fans in attendance, which also diminishes the league’s revenue.

Fans around the world desperately want basketball back on television. However, the NBA would need to have strict guidelines to ensure their players’ safety.

If the NBA does resume the 2019-20 season, the Lakers will be in position for a championship run.

Prior to the league shutting down its operations, Los Angeles was finding its groove and making a push for the top record in the league.

We’ll find out by June if the NBA will return this summer.