The Los Angeles Lakers might not just lose several role players this offseason, they could say goodbye to one of their top assistant coaches.

Following the Lakers’ loss to the Suns on Thursday night, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes reported that Jason Kidd is a top candidate for multiple jobs.

“Kidd — who was previously a head coach in Brooklyn and Milwaukee — is expected to interview for the Boston Celtics head coach opening and is expected to be a top target of the Portland Trail Blazers with the anticipation that Terry Stotts will be relieved of his duties after nine seasons with the team,” Haynes reported, via Yahoo Sports.

Well, it turns out Haynes isn’t the only NBA insider that expects Kidd to be in the running for the Portland Trail Blazers’ job. Marc Stein of the New York Times has been hearing the same buzz.

“Hearing the same as what Chris Haynes detailed here: There is strong buzz in league coaching circles that Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd will emerge as a top candidate in Portland if the Blazers, as many expect, respond to their first-round exit by making a coaching change,” Stein tweeted.

Hearing the same as what @ChrisBHaynes detailed here: There is strong buzz in league coaching circles that Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd will emerge as a top candidate in Portland if the Blazers, as many expect, respond to their first-round exit by making a coaching change. https://t.co/APAGwjEiyi — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 4, 2021

Kidd owns a 183-190 record as a head coach in the NBA. He spent one season with the Nets and just over three seasons with the Bucks.

It would be fun to see what Kidd could do with a backcourt that features Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. That is, of course, if Lillard wants to remain in Portland.

