Jay Bilas Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts Watching LeBron James

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are five good quarters away from a championship.

Los Angeles leads Miami, 2-0, in the 2020 NBA Finals. The Heat have led the Lakers for most of Game 3, but LeBron has led his team on a big comeback. Loos Angeles took the lead early in the fourth quarter.

LeBron is having a ridiculous Game 3 performance. The NBA Finals MVP candidate 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds so far tonight. LeBron scored or assisted on the Lakers’ first 11 points of the fourth quarter, too.

He’s doing this all at 35 years of age. That’s just insane to think about. In a league absolutely stacked with talent, LeBron is probably still the player you most want to have in a big series – at 35 years of age.

ESPN analyst Jay Bilas summed it up well.

“No way is (LeBron) 35 years old. No way. Amazing,” he tweeted.

LeBron is seeking his fourth NBA championship. The Lakers are playing in the NBA Finals for the first time since the Kobe Bryant era. Miami, meanwhile, is seeking to win its first championship since LeBron helped them win one in 2013.

Los Angeles and Miami are going down to the wire in Game 3. The finish can be seen on ABC.