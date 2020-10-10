Jay Williams’ Controversial Tweet About LeBron Is Going Viral

ESPN analyst Jay Williams posted a controversial LeBron James opinion following the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

The Lakers lost to the Heat, 111-108, on Friday evening. Miami was led by Jimmy Butler, who had a 30-point triple-double in the victory. LeBron and Anthony Davis both had big games for Los Angeles.

LeBron had a chance to win it late, as the Lakers had the ball down by one point with less than 15 seconds to play. A triple-teamed LeBron passed the ball out to a wide-open Danny Green, who missed a game-winning 3-point attempt. Los Angeles got the offensive rebound, but Markieff Morris turned the ball over. Miami sealed its win with some free throws.

“I trusted him, we trusted him and it just didn’t go and you live with that,” LeBron said of his decision to pass the ball to Green.

“I trusted him, we trusted him and it just didn’t go and you live with that” LeBron on the Danny Green missed 3 pic.twitter.com/PAUO50IvCE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 10, 2020

Not everyone agrees with LeBron, though.

Williams posted a controversial – but viral – message on social media.

“Yes Danny Green was open but I don’t care what no one says… Bron needed to shoot that shot. PERIOD,” he wrote.

Yes Danny Green was open but I don’t care what no one says… Bron needed to shoot that shot. PERIOD. — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) October 10, 2020

It’s easy to say that – and, clearly, it’ll get people talking – but LeBron had several Miami defenders on him. He could have tried to force up a bad shot, but Green was wide open. The Lakers will probably live with that.

Game 6 is set for Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC.