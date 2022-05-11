Jay Williams Reacts To LeBron James Trade Suggestion

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 27: ESPN analyst, former NBA player and pageant judge Jay Williams appears before the 17th annual Hooters International Swimsuit Pageant at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 27, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Over the past week, ESPN's Mike Greenberg and Stephen A. Smith have advocated for the Lakers trading LeBron James. Jay Williams, however, is strongly against that idea.

"I think that is a crazy, erroneous take," Williams said on Get Up. "Just the fact that you agree with Stephen A. Smith on this. We are talking about one of the two greatest basketball players to ever walk this planet. You just don't let him go after he had an MVP year at 37 years old. You just don't let him go."

Williams does bring up a good point about James still playing at an MVP level. During the 2021-22 regular season, the four-time NBA champion averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

On the flip side, an argument can be made that James isn't going to contend for titles in Los Angeles. At least that's what Greenberg and Smith believe.

"He [LeBron] should want that [out]," Greenberg argued. "He has zero chance of winning a championship in L.A. in the next two years. He has a much better chance of doing it someplace else."

The Lakers have an important decision to make this offseason, especially with only one year remaining on James' contract.

Moving on from James would allow the Lakers to acquire young players and/or draft picks. However, it would derail any chance they have of winning it all next season.

Will the Lakers trade James this offseason? We'll find out in the coming months.