Jay Williams Responds To Viral Tweet From LeBron James

When you come at the king, you best not miss. Unfortunately for Jay Williams, he’s found himself on the wrong end of a Twitter feud with LeBron James.

Richard Jefferson made an interesting comment about Giannis Antetokounmpo following Milwaukee’s loss to Miami on Wednesday night, saying “Giannis might be a Pippen”

Williams mentioned that there’s nothing wrong with being compared to Scottie Pippen. He then said that LeBron played the “Scottie role” during the early stages of his tenure with the Heat. That comment clearly caught James’ attention, as the three-time champion had a fiery response.

“Explain to me what the fux I gotta do with this subject matter!” LeBron said. “I’m over here minding my damn business preparing for Houston. And by the way I ain’t never been nobody but my damn self!”

Williams clarified his original statement regarding James. The former Duke star made it known that he wasn’t trying to criticize James.

“I never stated you were anyone other than LBJ,” Williams replied. “I know who you are and I have also publicly stated where I stand on your place in history. I was describing a feat that you accomplished in order to be where you are today in relation to where Giannis currently is. We all learn and grow.”

The original remarks from Williams weren’t really bad.

James went to Miami to learn how to become a champion. Once he was shown the ropes, the four-time MVP blossomed into of the greatest playoff performers we’ve ever seen.

