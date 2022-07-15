Jeanie Buss Clarifies Recent Tweet About Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 02: Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss enjoys the Lakers game against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on October 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

On July 4, Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss tweeted about the late Kobe Bryant.

"I miss KB. He would understand and explain everything that I’m not allowed to," Buss wrote. "Honestly he was the greatest Laker ever. He understood team over self. Meaning your rewards would come if you valued team goals over your own then everything would fall into place. All can reply."

This post from Buss sparked a ton of speculation from the NBA world.

During a recent interview with Mark Medina of NBA.com, Buss addressed her tweet about Bryant.

"We’re getting ready to start promoting our 10-part docuseries on Hulu and we’re immersed in all things Lakers. There are so many people I miss. But the person I miss the most is Kobe," Buss said. "We miss his voice, his friendship and everything that was taken away from us when we lost him. What I know is Laker fans feel the same way I do.

"So when I feel down like that, I know when I say something, the response that I get makes me feel not alone. That’s how a community comes together to grieve. This grieving process with losing Kobe will go on for the rest of my life. It’s a void that can never be filled and was never expected."

Buss also shut down the idea that her tweet about Bryant was a shot at LeBron James.

"No," she said when asked if it was an indirect message for James. "It was that my heart was full of sadness. You look to people surrounding you that feel the same way to commiserate. That’s all it was. It wasn’t intended at anything other than I had sorrow in my heart and I was trying to lighten my load."

It's understandable for Jeanie Buss to mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant to this day. He was such an important member of the franchise for so many years.

Now that Buss has cleared the air regarding this topic, Lakers fans can stop firing off conspiracy theories about LeBron James.