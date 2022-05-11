Jeanie Buss Made Her Feelings On Kurt Rambis Very Clear

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 02: Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss enjoys the Lakers game against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on October 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

During a recent interview with Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss commented on the future of the franchise.

The Lakers are entering such a pivotal offseason since there are concerns surrounding their roster and coaching staff.

A huge knock on the Lakers has been their lack of consistency when it comes to their decision-makers. With that said, Buss made it clear that people like Kurt Rambis, who have received a lot of criticism of late, will continue to have a say in the team's decisions.

"I know that there’s been some unfair criticism of Kurt Rambis,” Buss said. “I want to remind people, he’s been involved in the NBA for close to 40 years, that he has been a part of championship teams both as a player and assistant coach, he is someone I admire for his basketball knowledge."

Buss also made it known that she has a strong relationship with Rambis' wife, Linda.

"In terms of Linda Rambis, she does not have a role in the basketball department; her role is, as it’s been for the last almost 40 years, is as my advisor,” Buss explained. “She and I have worked together for years and years and years. Why that has become an issue for people, I don’t understand."

All this negative noise surrounding the Lakers will go away if they can once again become a contender in the Western Conference. For now, Buss and Co. will have to deal with countless critics.