Jeanie Buss Is Getting Criticized For Her Top 5 Lakers

Few people in the world, if any, have a better idea of Los Angeles Lakers history than team owner Jeanie Buss.

However, the 59-year-old Lakers owner is catching some heat for her list of the top five people in franchise history.

Buss, the daughter of former owner Jerry Buss, revealed her five most important Lakers during an appearance on the “All the Smoke” podcast.

Her top five:

Kobe Bryant

LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Magic Johnson

Phil Jackson

LeBron has only been a Laker for a couple of seasons, but Buss had some extremely high praise for the franchise superstar.

“I like to say he’s like the closest thing to a superhero I’ve ever met,” Buss said, adding: “in that he’s so powerful and strong and smart, but he does things for the good.”

While Buss clearly had a hard time with her list, fans are criticizing it.

“Mikan and Elgin NEED to be here, the franchise would have went under if it weren’t for either’s presence,” one fan wrote.

“Why is jerry west not the list? You can make a case for jerry west being the most important player in lakers history 8 finals Drafted kobe and magic, signed shaq 6 rings as executive of the team,” one fan added.

“LeBron? Come on now. It’s not a knock on him at all. But Shaq should be on the list before him,” another fan added.

Perhaps some Lakers fans would be more willing to include LeBron if he wins another championship this season. Los Angeles is once again in prime position to make a title run.