Jeanie Buss Reveals Weirdest Thing She's Seen At Lakers Game

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 02: Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss enjoys the Lakers game against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on October 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss the latest Hulu docuseries on the franchise and several other topics.

While on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Buss was asked to name the weirdest thing that has ever happened at a Lakers game she attended.

Well, it turns out Buss' answer to that question involves O.J. Simpson.

"I guess the weirdest thing was right after O.J. Simpson was acquitted," Buss said. "He was coming to a game, and I had to talk to the staff and say, ‘You know what? He’s just like anybody else who has a ticket. We have to show him, you know, respect and make sure he’s treated like any other paying guest.'"

The story didn't stop there. Buss then revealed that Simpson illegally parked his car that night.

"So, he came to a game, but he illegally parked at the Forum,” Buss continued. “So his car was towed. So, you know, you just can’t get away with everything, right?"

Most fans laughed at Buss' story.

As for Simpson, he probably wasn't laughing when he found out his car got towed.