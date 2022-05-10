Jeanie Buss Is Trending For Her Comments On The Lakers

NEWPORT BEACH, CA - OCTOBER 3: Jeanie Buss and Ramona Shelburne speak onstage during the 8th Annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit at Resort at Pelican Hill on October 3, 2017 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has made it known that she was not pleased with the way the 2021-22 season played out.

During an interview with Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke, Buss revealed that she's losing her patience when it comes to the Lakers' struggles.

“I’m growing impatient just because we had the fourth-highest payroll in the league. … When you spend that kind of money on the luxury tax, you expect to go deep into the playoffs,” Buss told the Los Angeles Times. “So, yeah, it was gut-wrenching for me to go out on a limb like that and not get the results that we were looking for. … I’m not happy, I’m not satisfied.”

It's not a surprise to hear that Buss wasn't satisfied. A roster that features Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook is supposed to win more than 33 games.

Buss' comments have received a lot of attention this Tuesday. Most of the basketball world believes her words don't coincide with her actions.

The only way the Lakers can really silence all this noise is by returning to contender status in 2023.

In order for that to happen, the Lakers need to pick the right head coach and put together a better supporting cast around Anthony Davis and LeBron James.